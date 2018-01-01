Large image of stand-Up comic Rory Albanese

Stand-Up Comedian Rory Albanese

Rory Albanese

Born: May 29, 1977
Blue Meter: Risqué
1 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | January 24
7:30
PM

With  Keith Robinson, Tom Papa, Jessica Kirson

Comedy Cellar
New York, NY
Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

2011John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Rory Albanese is currently the executive producer of The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. As the former Executive Producer and Writer for The Daily Show, Rory has won 9 Primetime Emmy Awards. Rory is also an accomplished stand-up comedian; beyond touring the country as a headliner he has been a featured performer on John Oliver’s New York Comedy Show on Comedy Central and starred in his own Comedy Central half hour special in 2010.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram