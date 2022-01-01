Biography

Ronny Chieng is Chinese stand-up comedian and actor born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, raised in Manchester, NH, USA and Singapore, who graduated from the University of Melbourne in Australia in 2009 with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce.

Ronny started comedy in Melbourne in 2009. Since then has he had 4 sold out global stand up comedy theater tours in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia and London. Ronny has been invited to the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 2012, 2013 and 2015. He made his US television debut on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2015.

He has sold out his stand up comedy tours at the Edinbrugh Festival Fringe, the SOHO Theatre in London, the Largo Theatre in Los Angeles, the Sydney Opera House, Melbourne Town Hall, the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, the Esplanade concert hall in Singapore, PJ Live Arts in Malaysia, and was also invited to open for Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr on their national stand up comedy tours of Australia.

Ronny has toured and recorded 4 one-hour stand up comedy specials - The Ron Way (2012), Can You Do This? No You Can’t. (2013), Chieng Reaction (2014), You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About (2015), which have won or been nominated for the following awards:

Best Newcomer Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2012

Directors’ Choice Award Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2014

Best Show Sydney Comedy Festival 2014

Nominated for Best Comedy Release ARIA Awards 2014 & 2015

Nominated for Best Comedy Performer Helpmann Awards 2014 & 2015

In 2015 Ronny moved to New York City after being hired as a correspondent on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central. He also lost 11kg but that was unrelated to comedy.