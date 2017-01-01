Biography

Since the age of four, Robert’s dream has been to be a successful comedian. He was born with an amazing, natural ability to make people laugh. Robert got his start in comedy at the Funny Bone in Shreveport, Louisiana when his good friend dared him to take the stage at an open mic night. That one performance was the beginning of his promising career in comedy. Credited with saving comedy in Louisiana, Robert went on to become a household name in just about every location he visited! After college, Robert moved to Dallas, TX to further his career in comedy.

He was only in Dallas for six months before he caught the ear of Comedian Rickey Smiley’s management. After a single performance, he was asked to open for Rickey every week at Club Maxwells in Dallas. In 2005, Robert became the official opening act for the “Rickey Smiley and Friends Comedy Tour.” Since then, many doors have opened, and Robert’s comedy career has reached new heights. In just a span of a few years, Robert has already performed alongside well-known Comedians such as: Red Grant, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey,

D.L. Hughley, J.J. Williamson, Scruncho, Kevin James, and Suli McCullough.

He has hosted concerts for popular artists such as the Legendary, Soulful Singer Frankie Beverly featuring Maze, R&B Songstresses Fantasia and Monica, Rappers Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Yung Joc, Lil Boosie and Webbie. He has also shared the stage with Hosts Terrance and Rocsi of BET’s 106 & Park. Robert has a bevy of experience hosting collegiate events, various step shows, comedy specials, and he participated in the “College Kings of Comedy Tour.” In 2009, Robert Powell launched his own comedy tour; “Robert Powell and Friends.” This tour has traveled all over the southern region packing out arenas in dozens of cities and numerous universities.