Robert Kelly

Born: October 8, 1970
AKA: Robert Patrick Kelly, "Bobby"
Next Tour Date

Saturday | January 27
7:00
PM
Governor’s at McGuires
Bohemia, NY
Works

Records

2015Robert Kelly: Live at the Village Underground
2008Just the Tip
Robert Kelly Live

Rereleased in 2012 by Stand Up Records

Specials (and other video)

2014Robert Kelly: Live at the Village Underground
2014Comedy Underground with Dave Attell Season 1: Episode 6
2010Comics Anonymous
2008Comedy Central Presents Robert Kelly
2006Dane Cook's Tourgasm
2001Premium Blend (Season 5)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

2012Cheat: A Man's Guide to Infidelity

Biography

Robert Kelly is one of today’s hottest young rising stars in the Stand-up comedy scene. This native from Boston started his career in a sketch comedy group before going solo six years ago. Since then, Robert has been in high demand for clubs and colleges across the country.

When Robert takes the stage, a non-stop energy is exuded that grabs the audience’s full attention and never let’s go! Always keeping his act fresh and new, his cutting edge humor and strong dynamic presence keeps you laughing into the next joke.

Robert’s routine consists of mischievous and playful situations from that we can all relate to. From the growing years, to college and relationships, Robert is an expert in highlighting the strange behaviors of people.


Comedy is a small part of the Robert Kelly repertoire. In the last couple years Robert has filmed three independent films, including “Last Night at Eddie’s”, “The Koala Bear Kid”, and “Dating Games”.

Robert just recently guest-starred with Denis Leary in ABC’s sitcom, “The Job” and was featured on Comedy Central’s, “Premium Blend”.

His television credits include: “Adrenaline Run” (a television pilot filmed last summer for 20th Century Fox), MTV’s “The Jim Breuer Show”, Comedy Central, NBC’s “Friday Night Videos”, the Burley Bear Network, Law and order, Carson Daly show on NBC “Stand-up/Stand-up”, ABC’s “America’s Most Wanted”, and Caroline’s Comedy.

Robert currently resides in New York City Baby.

