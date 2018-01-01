Biography

Emmy-nominated actor Rob Schneider is known the world over for his trademark blend of character and comedic acting.

Schneider recently inked a deal with TRiCon Films and Television for the international distribution of his new television comedy series, “Real Rob.” The self-financed, eight-episode, independently produced comedy series was directed, co-written and stars Schneider with his real life wife, Mexican television producer Patricia Azarcoya. “Real Rob” comes two years after “Rob,” the CBS sitcom that Schneider also wrote, produced, and starred in. CBS’s “Rob” premiered to an audience of 13.5 million viewers and averaged 11 million viewers over the run of its 8 episodes. When CBS chose not to pick up the show, Schneider said, “Eleven million viewers is not enough for them, it’s enough for me. I’ll do it myself.” Schneider is the first actor to have written, produced, starred, directed and self-financed an entire season of a television show. The second season of “Real Rob” will begin filming this summer.

Schneider recently completed filming The Ridiculous Six with Adam Sandler. This is the first feature film from Netflix, who hopes to have the same success with feature films as they did with their first TV series, House of Cards. This film marks the eighteenth collaboration between the Sandler and Schneider. Their longtime friendship has spanned some twenty-five years and produced comedic hits such as Grown Ups, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan, 50 First Dates, Big Daddy and The Waterboy. Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, produced several films written by and starring Schneider, including Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, which was the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000, The Hot Chick and The Animal. Schneider has appeared in 50 films. He has co-starred with Sylvester Stallone, Rachael McAdams, Steve Buscemi, David Carradine, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kelsey Grammer, David Spade, Kevin James, Chris Rock and M. Emmet Walsh, among many others. Schneider’s films have grossed over $2.6 billion in North America alone.

In 2009, after a nearly twenty-year hiatus, Schneider made his return to stand-up comedy. He has released two albums since then, Registered Offender and Soy Sauce and the Holocaust, and has received rave reviews for his international comedy tours.

Schneider began writing jokes as a teenager, appearing at local comedy clubs such as the “Holy City Zoo,” which was made famous by Robin Williams. Schneider made his major network television debut in 1987 performing stand-up on “The David Letterman Show.” In 1989 Lorne Michaels saw Schneider’s appearance on HBO’s “13th Annual Young Comedians Special” and hired him as a writer on “Saturday Night Live.” Schneider quickly became a regular. During his four seasons at “SNL,” Schneider created characters that people around the country imitated and adored, including the “copy machine guy,” the “orgasm guy,” and the “put your weed in there guy.” He performed memorable sketches with Charlton Heston, John Malkovich, Macaulay Culkin, Christopher Walken, Jeff Goldblum, Joe Pesci and others. As part of the SNL writing staff, Schneider was nominated for three Emmys and won a Peabody Award.

Schneider, born and raised in Northern California, has been a lifelong San Francisco Giants baseball fan. In each of their three World Series Championship runs, Rob was asked to come out onto the field and cheer the team and its fans to victory.

Rob lives in the Los Angeles area with his wife Patricia and their daughter Miranda.