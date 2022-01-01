Microphone Background

ComedyDB

Rita Rudner

Born: September 17, 1956
10 

Next Tour Date

Tuesday | October 11
6:30PM
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
See all tour dates for Rita Rudner

Works

Records
2005 The Aristocrats (Original Soundtrack)
1992 Comic Relief V

This album is a compilation, featuring multiple comics.
1990 The Best Of Comic Relief '90

This album is a compilation, featuring multiple comics.

Specials (and other video)
2012 Rita Rudner and 3 Potential Ex Husbands

Features Multiple Comedians
2008 Rita Rudner: Live from Las Vegas
1995 Rita Rudner: Married Without Children
1990 Born to be Mild
1989 One Night Stand: Rita Rudner
1987 Women of the Night
1984 The 9th Annual Young Comedians Special

Books (by and about)
2008 I Still Have It... I Just Can't Remember Where I Put It: Confessions of a Fiftysomething
2006 Turning the Tables: A Novel
2001 Tickled Pink: A Novel
2001 Naked Beneath My Clothes
1994 Rita Rudner's Guide to Men

Biography

Rita Rudner originally worked as a Broadway dancer. She discovered stand-up comedy during it’s first explosion in Manhattan and soon moved her aspirations to the new form.

In 1987, Rudner appeared on HBO’s “Women of the Night”, a showcase that also featured Ellen DeGeneres, Paula Poundstone and Judy Tenuta.

Rita would become a regular on HBO, first performing a half hour “One Night Stand” and following it with two hour specials for the premium channel.

Rita Rudner has been a Vegas mainstay since the year 2000, first appearing at the MGM Grand. In 2001, she moved her show just across the strip to her own theater at the New York, New York Hotel and Casino. Harrah’s then lured her to their property in 2006 with an even bigger theater.

In 2008, Rudner scored a first by premiering her new special “Rita Rudner” Live from Las Vegas” on public broadcasting. The special marked her 2000th performance at Harrah’s Casino.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter