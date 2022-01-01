Biography

Rita Rudner originally worked as a Broadway dancer. She discovered stand-up comedy during it’s first explosion in Manhattan and soon moved her aspirations to the new form.

In 1987, Rudner appeared on HBO’s “Women of the Night”, a showcase that also featured Ellen DeGeneres, Paula Poundstone and Judy Tenuta.

Rita would become a regular on HBO, first performing a half hour “One Night Stand” and following it with two hour specials for the premium channel.

Rita Rudner has been a Vegas mainstay since the year 2000, first appearing at the MGM Grand. In 2001, she moved her show just across the strip to her own theater at the New York, New York Hotel and Casino. Harrah’s then lured her to their property in 2006 with an even bigger theater.

In 2008, Rudner scored a first by premiering her new special “Rita Rudner” Live from Las Vegas” on public broadcasting. The special marked her 2000th performance at Harrah’s Casino.