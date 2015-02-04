Biography

Rick Shapiro: Wild Card. One of the most innovative and surreal comedic artists to date: A staple of the NYC and LA Underground Comedy Scene. His life story is featured in “Getting It Right,” a book by award-winning author Adrian LeBlanc, which will be published by Random House this fall.

Rick Shapiro is known for his hilarious appearances in the HBO sitcom, “Lucky Louie,” as the brother-in-law Jerry; this role proudly featured full frontal nudity. Rick has also been a featured performer on Conan O’Brien, Tough Crowd and Howard Stern, XM Radio: Opie and Anthony, Raw Dog and National Lampoon Radio. Rick has also performed on “Law and Order,” “Deadline” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Rick was recently cast as a character on the spoof radio feature in the recently released Grand Theft Auto series. In a comedic look at public radio, Rick appears on a show debating health care as a down home medicine man named Mason Waylon.

In the past two years (2007/8) Rick performed at the Edinburgh Comedy Fringe Festival where he received numerous 4 and 5 star reviews from publications such as Chortle, Metro, The List and others. This publicity then prompted Rick’s 45 day tour throughout the UK in Spring of 2008 including performances at the Soho Theatre in London, The Glasgow Comedy Festival in Glasgow, Scotland, the Galway Comedy Festival in Ireland and then toured other various locations within England.

Rick Shapiro currently resides in Los Angeles, California and maintains a residence in New York City as well.