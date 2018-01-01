Biography

Latino comedian Rick Gutierrez has been cracking up audiences across the country with his throwback takes on traditional family values and outlook on marriage for years, but it’s about time some higher ups in Hollywood finally got wind of his comedic talents. HBO expressed interest in a comedy series based on his life and experiences he talks about in his stand-up act, such as marriage and divorce. Rick’s other television credits include NBC’s “Friday Night Videos,” BET’s “Comic View” and Showtime’s “Latino Laugh Festival”.