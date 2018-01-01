Large image of stand-Up comic Rick Gutierrez

Rick Gutierrez

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Friday | July 20
8:00PM
Tulsa Loony Bin
Tulsa, OK
Works

Records

Specials (and other video)

2011Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution

Features Multiple Comedians

2009Best of Loco Comedy Jam Volume 2

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Latino comedian Rick Gutierrez has been cracking up audiences across the country with his throwback takes on traditional family values and outlook on marriage for years, but it’s about time some higher ups in Hollywood finally got wind of his comedic talents. HBO expressed interest in a comedy series based on his life and experiences he talks about in his stand-up act, such as marriage and divorce. Rick’s other television credits include NBC’s “Friday Night Videos,” BET’s “Comic View” and Showtime’s “Latino Laugh Festival”.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram