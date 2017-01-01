Microphone Background

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Rhea Butcher

Rhea Butcher

Born: August 12, 1982
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier

{winpercent}%

Next Tour Date

Saturday | January 13
9:30
PM

SF Sketchfest

Cameron Esposito & Rhea Butcher

With  Cameron Esposito

Swedish American Hall
San Francisco, CA
Buy

See all Rhea Butcher's tour dates

Works

Records

2017Back to Back  Upcoming Amazon iTunes
2016Butcher Amazon iTunes
2015Coming to the Stage: Season 2 Episode 2 - EP Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 3: The One with Tiny

Showcase features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Rhea Butcher is a Los Angeles-based standup comic, actor and writer. Originally from the Midwest, Rhea grew up skateboarding the mean streets of Akron, Ohio. Their blue collar brand of cool has endeared them to audiences nationwide, as they’ve performed standup and appeared on shows such as The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, @Midnight and Conan. Rhea’s first television series, “Take My Wife” premiered as a critical hit and was reviewed by Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Vulture, IndieWire and countless other outlets. Their debut standup album, “Butcher” is available now through Kill Rock Stars Records and iTunes. Rhea was a recurring performer on the TruTv series “Adam Ruins Everything,” and continues to tour the country, just recently on the Back To Back Tour with their wife, Cameron Esposito. Rhea was also named one of Variety’s Top Ten Comics To Watch at this year’s Just For Laughs festival.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram