Biography

American comedian and actor Red Grant has remained one of the top comedians on television over the years, gaining millions of fans from all walks of life. Born and raised in Washington, DC, Red has gone to heights many performers can only dream of, doing things that few comics have done since Robert Townsend. Getting his start at the Apollo Theatre and HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in 1996; Red Grant is best known for his contagious laugh and appearances in American Hustle (which he starred next to Katt Williams), First Sunday and Martin Lawrence First Amendment. Red Grant has become synonymous with “real, raw comedy.” He can be seen most recently on Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam, as well as his hour Showtime special “Caught Red Handed” and Comedy Central Presents “Red Grant” (half hour special).

Not only is Red Grant a star in the comedy world he is also making a name for himself as a film and television producer, writer and director. In 2000, Red wrote and produced his first film Family Reunion. Since then, Red has created and produced seven shows and pilots for the Viacom Network. Red has written on shows such as Snoop Dog’s, Dog After Dark and the Comedy Central roast of Flavor Flav. Red Grant does all this through his film company MOVIEOS where he has partnered up with companies such as Lions Gate and Artisan.

Some of his recent accomplishments are Comedy Central Present “Red Grant” (half hour special), American Hustle which he starred next to Katt Williams, First Sunday, martin Lawrence First Amendment, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Comedy Central’s hilarious reality show “Reality Bites Back”, Wonder Girls (movie for TV), and his new Showtime hour special “Caught Red Handed”. In June of 2017, Red was a part of the Urban Movie Channel’s “Comedy Underground” series.