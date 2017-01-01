Biography

Rebecca Corry is from Kent Washington and moved to Chicago at 19. During her 9 years in Chicago, she studied writing, acting and improvisation at The Second City, Annoyance Theater and Center Theater. After an 11-month run in the Chicago production of Tony and Tina’s Wedding as the pregnant maid of honor, Corry moved to Los Angeles.

Immediately following her arrival she appeared at the HBO workspace in her first one-woman show, “Have You Ever Been Called a Dwarf?”, co-hosted her own show on Oxygen Network and was chosen to perform as a “New Face” at the Montreal Comedy Festival. Later that year, she landed a memorable role as Paul Giamatti’s receptionist, Astrid Barker, in the feature film “BIG FAT LIAR.”

She the guest starred on CBS’s “Yes, Dear” and became the face of a national Gallo wine campaign and several other large ad campaigns including HERTZ and TUFTS. After being seen by Courteney Cox and David Arquette, they hired Rebecca to host the second season of their interior design show, “Mix It Up.” Later, with Courteney and David, she went on to sell a late night comedy pilot to FOX, which she co-wrote, produced and starred in.

Some of Rebecca’s guest star appearances include; “The King of Queens,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Rules Of Engagement,” “Rizzoli and Isles,” 2 Broke Girls, The Joey Mac Show as well as appearances on “The Wayne Brady Show,” NBC’s “Late Friday,” “Comics Unleashed,” E’s 101 series,” Vh1’s “Best Week Ever,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and her own 1/2 hour Comedy Central stand up special. While performing her second critically acclaimed one woman show “REBECCA CORRY WITH BALLS,” she went on to beat thousands to become a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing 4.” Rebecca currently headlines around the country and most recently was a series regular playing “Leisha” on NBC’s “One Big Happy” executive produced by Ellen Degeneres.