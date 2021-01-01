RB Butcher

Biography

Rhea Butcher is a Los Angeles-based standup comic, actor and writer. Originally from the Midwest, Rhea grew up skateboarding the mean streets of Akron, Ohio. Their blue collar brand of cool has endeared them to audiences nationwide, as they’ve performed standup and appeared on shows such as The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, @Midnight and Conan. Rhea’s first television series, “Take My Wife” premiered as a critical hit and was reviewed by Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Vulture, IndieWire and countless other outlets. Their debut standup album, “Butcher” is available now through Kill Rock Stars Records and iTunes. Rhea was a recurring performer on the TruTv series “Adam Ruins Everything,” and continues to tour the country, just recently on the Back To Back Tour with their wife, Cameron Esposito. Rhea was also named one of Variety’s Top Ten Comics To Watch at this year’s Just For Laughs festival.