Stand-Up Comedian Phil Hanley

Phil Hanley

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Friday | January 26
8:00
PM
Brokerage Comedy Club
Bellmore, NY
Works

Specials (and other video)

2015The Half Hour: Phil Hanley
2013John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)

Biography

Phil is a comedian and screenwriter who has appeared multiple times on The Late Late Show, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up show for Comedy Central and The Pete Holmes Show on TBS. His Comedy Central The Half Hour premiered last year and he’s the lead in the upcoming independent film, Sundowners opposite Tim Heidecker.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram