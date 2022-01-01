Biography

Pete Correale grew up in Long Island, the son of an architect. Correale credits his father as being “pretty much the funniest guy I ever met.” Joking may have been complete natural in the Correale household, but Pete’s first love was basketball, which he played in high school and in college at SUNY Fredonia.

After graduating from college in 1992, Correale moved to New York City. For a year and a half Correale cooked hamburgers and mopped floors at the New York Comedy Club in exchange for stage time late in the night to hone his act. He also worked as a hotel desk clerk before becoming a headliner.

In 2000, Correale performed at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival as part of “New Faces”, a showcase of rising stand-up talent. Following from that was his TV debut on NBC’s stand-up showcase “Late Friday” and Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend.”

Correale joined fellow comic Jim Breuer to cohost the Sirius Satelite Radio Show “Breuer Unleashed” for four years.

In May of 2009, Correale performed his first one-hour special for Comedy Central entitled “The Things We Do For Love.”

Correale has performed on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, “Late Show with David Letterman” and “Last Call with Carson Daly.” He’s also regularly invited to perform at comedy festival nationally and internationally, including performances at Ireland’s Kilkenny Cat Laughs and Lebanon’s inaugural Beirut Stand-Up Comedy Festival.

Correale lives in New York with his wife and dog and is a regular in the New York stand-up scene at clubs like the Comedy Cellar whenever he’s not on the road.