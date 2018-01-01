Large image of stand-Up comic Pablo Francisco

Stand-Up Comedian Pablo Francisco

Pablo Francisco

Born: January 5, 1974
Blue Meter: Tame
18 

Next Tour Date

Saturday | January 27
7:00
PM
Addison Improv
Dallas, TX
Works

Records

2011They Put It Out There
2009Best of Loco Comedy Jam Volume 1

2008Ouch! (Live from San Jose)
2007Funny Business: The Best of Uproar Comedy, Vol. 2
2000Funny Business: The Best of Uproar Comedy, Vol. 1

2000100% Pure Sausage
1997Knee to the Groin

Specials (and other video)

2012Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution (Season 2)

2011Pablo Francisco: They Put It Out There
2008Best of Loco Comedy Jam Volume 1

2006Pablo Francisco: Ouch! Live From San Jose
2004Bits And Pieces: Live From Orange County
2004Latino Laugh Festival

2003The Three Amigos
2000Comedy Central Presents Pablo Francisco
1997Premium Blend (Season 1)

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Pablo Ridson Francisco (born January 5, 1974) is an American stand-up comedian born in Tucson, Arizona now living in Los Angeles. He started his career doing improv in Tempe, Arizona. Pablo was relatively unknown until the late 1990s, when he began appearing on MADtv as a featured player. His stand-up act was finally introduced to America at large when he landed his own half-hour comedy special on Comedy Central in 2000. In 2001 and 2002, Francisco toured as part of “The Three Amigos” with Carlos Mencia and Freddy Soto. Since then he has performed on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, VH1’s ILL-ustrated, and, most recently, Mind of Mencia as The Voiceover Dude (same as Movie Voiceover Guy).

Pablo is widely recognized within the comedy business for his ability to do vocal impressions of famous people including Aaron Neville, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Count Dracula, Keanu Reeves, famously The Movie Voiceover Guy (Don LaFontaine as sourced from the Bits and Pieces DVD) as well as sound effects and more generic character voices.

Pablo Francisco resides in Redondo Beach, and tours frequently in Southern California. His personal favorite venue is The Improv at the Irvine Spectrum Center, which is where his 2004 DVD Bits and Pieces was filmed. On December 31, 2005, he hosted a special New Years Eve party at the Irvine Improv.

Some of his well known comedy bits are:‘William Hung’,‘Mexican Music’ and his most popular ‘Little Tortilla Boy’.

