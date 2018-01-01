Biography

Pablo Ridson Francisco (born January 5, 1974) is an American stand-up comedian born in Tucson, Arizona now living in Los Angeles. He started his career doing improv in Tempe, Arizona. Pablo was relatively unknown until the late 1990s, when he began appearing on MADtv as a featured player. His stand-up act was finally introduced to America at large when he landed his own half-hour comedy special on Comedy Central in 2000. In 2001 and 2002, Francisco toured as part of “The Three Amigos” with Carlos Mencia and Freddy Soto. Since then he has performed on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, VH1’s ILL-ustrated, and, most recently, Mind of Mencia as The Voiceover Dude (same as Movie Voiceover Guy).

Pablo is widely recognized within the comedy business for his ability to do vocal impressions of famous people including Aaron Neville, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Count Dracula, Keanu Reeves, famously The Movie Voiceover Guy (Don LaFontaine as sourced from the Bits and Pieces DVD) as well as sound effects and more generic character voices.

Pablo Francisco resides in Redondo Beach, and tours frequently in Southern California. His personal favorite venue is The Improv at the Irvine Spectrum Center, which is where his 2004 DVD Bits and Pieces was filmed. On December 31, 2005, he hosted a special New Years Eve party at the Irvine Improv.

Some of his well known comedy bits are:‘William Hung’,‘Mexican Music’ and his most popular ‘Little Tortilla Boy’.