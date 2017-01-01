Large image of stand-Up comic Owen Benjamin

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Owen Benjamin

Owen Benjamin

Born: May 24, 1980
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier

43.2%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | December 14
8:00
PM
Helium Comedy Club Portland
Portland, OR
Buy

See all Owen Benjamin's tour dates

Works

Records

2013High Five Til It Hurts! Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2017Feed the Bear

Self released special on Owen's website

2013Owen Benjamin: High Five Til It Hurts Amazon iTunes
2010Comedy Central Presents Owen Benjamin Amazon iTunes
2008Live at Gotham (Episode 308)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Owen Benjamin is a comedian and actor, best known for his hilarious blend of stand-up and musical comedy. He has appeared in the movies The House Bunny (2008), All’s Faire in Love (2009), Jack and Jill (2011), and Staten Island Summer (2016) with the cast of SNL.

Owen is no stranger to television, having recently held one of the lead roles on TBS’s Sullivan & Son. He’s performed his unique stand-up sets on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Chelsea Lately, Inside Amy Schumer, and Comedy Central Presents: Owen Benjamin. His first hour-long special High Five Till It Hurts premiered on Comedy Central in 2014. Owen can be also heard on an upcoming episode of the long-running Fox comedy Family Guy

You can listen to Owen analyze why his jokes either work or fail on his podcast “Why Didn’t They Laugh” which is ranked in iTunes top 100 and has had guests including: Bill Nye, Howie Mandel, Kunal Nayyer. You can catch Owen Benjamin perform stand-up live throughout the country leading up to his second hour-long special Huge Pianist which comes out later this year.

Owen’s comedy is PG-13. Don’t expect to be offended but don’t bring the kids.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram