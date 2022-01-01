Large image of stand-Up comic Nimesh Patel

ComedyDB

Nimesh Patel

Born: February 3, 1986
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

?

More Votes Needed

Tour Dates

Sunday | August 21
7:00PM
The Stress Factory New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ
Buy
Sunday | August 21
9:00PM
The Stress Factory New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ
Buy
Friday | August 26
7:30PM
Brea Improv
Brea, CA
Buy
Friday | August 26
9:45PM
Brea Improv
Brea, CA
Buy
Saturday | August 27
7:00PM
Brea Improv
Brea, CA
Buy
Saturday | August 27
9:30PM
Brea Improv
Brea, CA
Buy
Sunday | August 28
8:00PM
191 Toole
Tucson, AZ
Buy
Thursday | September 29
8:00PM
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Buy
Friday | September 30
7:30PM
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Buy
Friday | September 30
10:00PM
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Buy
Saturday | October 1
7:30PM
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Buy
Saturday | October 1
10:00PM
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Buy
Tuesday | October 4
7:00PM
Full House Comedy Presents Nimesh Patel at Listening Room
The Listening Room
Grand Rapids, MI
Buy
Wednesday | October 5
6:30PM
Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
Royal Oak, MI
Buy
Wednesday | October 5
9:00PM
Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
Royal Oak, MI
Buy
Thursday | October 6
7:30PM
Skyline Comedy Cafe
Appleton, WI
Buy
Sunday | October 9
7:00PM
Comedy on State
Madison, WI
Buy
Sunday | October 9
9:30PM
Comedy on State
Madison, WI
Buy
Thursday | October 13
8:00PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Friday | October 14
7:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Friday | October 14
9:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Saturday | October 15
7:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Saturday | October 15
9:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Wednesday | October 26
7:30PM
Orlando Improv
Orlando, FL
Buy
Thursday | October 27
7:00PM
Tampa Improv
Tampa, FL
Buy
Friday | October 28
7:30PM
Dania Improv
Dania Beach, FL
Buy
Friday | October 28
10:00PM
Dania Improv
Dania Beach, FL
Buy
Saturday | October 29
7:00PM
Dania Improv
Dania Beach, FL
Buy
Saturday | October 29
9:30PM
Dania Improv
Dania Beach, FL
Buy
Saturday | November 5
8:00PM
Warner Theatre DC
Washington, DC
Buy
Tuesday | November 8
7:00PM
Wiseguys Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT
Buy
Friday | November 11
6:30PM
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Buy
Friday | November 11
9:00PM
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Buy
Saturday | November 12
6:30PM
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Buy
Saturday | November 12
9:00PM
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Buy
Saturday | December 17
7:30PM
Town Hall
New York, NY
Buy

Biography

Nimesh Patel is a comedian and Emmy-nominated writer based in New York City, where he has performed standup comedy for 10+ years. He is currently a writer on NBC’s late night show “A Little Late with Lilly Singh”.

In standup, he is a regular at New York’s famed Comedy Cellar, has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and has opened for Chris Rock & Aziz Ansari.

His first writing job came after Chris Rock saw him perform standup and hired him directly to write for The Academy Awards in 2016. Since then, he has written for Saturday Night Live, The White House Correspondent’s Dinner, & Awkwafina, and was a producer for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Links:   Twitter Instagram