Stand-Up Comedian Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 



Next Tour Date

Thursday | October 18
8:00PM
Goodnights Comedy Club
Raleigh, NC
Buy

See all tour dates for Nicole Byer

Works

Records

Specials (and other video)

2016This Is Not Happening: Disaster

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

Books (by and about)

Biography

Nicole Byer is one of comedy’s fastest rising stars. As a breakout of MTV’s hit show, GIRL CODE, she holds over 166,000 Twitter followers and now regularly appears all over the network. She has previously appeared on MTV’s Failosophy, and NBC’s 30 Rock and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. You can see her perform regularly at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in LA and NY as part of her own teams and the famed ASSSCAT show.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram