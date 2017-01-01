Videos
With Dicker Troy, Josh Fadem, and friends, Sammy Arechar, Christine Little, Matt O'Brien
|2017
|Good Guy
|2014
|Folk Hero
|2010
|Thick Noon (Live)
|2016
|Nick Thune: Good Guy
|2016
|This Is Not Happening: Drugs
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|2015
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with All the Spitting
Showcase features multiple comedians.
|2014
|Nick Thune: Folk Hero
|2012
|Funny as Hell (Season 2)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2009
|The Very Funny Show
Stand-up series that features multiple comedians
|2008
|Comedy Central Presents Nick Thune
No books by or about this comedian.
Nick Thune, comedian / actor, hails from the Great Northwest (Seattle), where he spent his early years growing up. Nick’s absurdest view and deadpan wit combined with the soothing lull of his guitar, have distinguished his unique style of comedy. He has appeared on the Tonight Show 8 times, and on each occasion, he won. Nick has also appeared on Conan, The Late Show w/ Jimmy Fallon and has his own Comedy Central Special.
Thick Noon, Nick’s debut album, was released on Comedy Central Records in 2010 and was included in amazon.com’s “Best of 2010 Comedy Albums”. Nick can be seen in Mike Judge’s movie “Extract” and the independent film “Highway 61 Re: Revisited” opposite Tobin Bell. Thune’s other film credits include “Spring Breakdown” and “Unaccompanied Minors”.
Nick has created two web series for Comedy Central, “iThunes” and “NicksBigShow.com”. Currently, Nick is touring the country changing lives one joke at a time.