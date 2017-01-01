Microphone Background

Stand-Up Comedian Nick Thune

Nick Thune

Born: December 8, 1979
Blue Meter: Tame
1 

Next Tour Date

Sunday | November 5
8:30
PM
Kiss My Ass

With Dicker Troy, Josh Fadem, and friends, Sammy Arechar, Christine Little, Matt O'Brien

The Satellite
Los Angeles, CA
Works

Records

2017Good Guy Amazon iTunes
2014Folk Hero Amazon iTunes
2010Thick Noon (Live) Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Nick Thune: Good Guy Amazon
2016This Is Not Happening: Drugs

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2015The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with All the Spitting

Showcase features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2014Nick Thune: Folk Hero Amazon iTunes
2012Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2009The Very Funny Show

Stand-up series that features multiple comedians

2008Comedy Central Presents Nick Thune Amazon iTunes

Biography

Nick Thune, comedian / actor, hails from the Great Northwest (Seattle), where he spent his early years growing up. Nick’s absurdest view and deadpan wit combined with the soothing lull of his guitar, have distinguished his unique style of comedy. He has appeared on the Tonight Show 8 times, and on each occasion, he won. Nick has also appeared on Conan, The Late Show w/ Jimmy Fallon and has his own Comedy Central Special.

Thick Noon, Nick’s debut album, was released on Comedy Central Records in 2010 and was included in amazon.com’s “Best of 2010 Comedy Albums”. Nick can be seen in Mike Judge’s movie “Extract” and the independent film “Highway 61 Re: Revisited” opposite Tobin Bell. Thune’s other film credits include “Spring Breakdown” and “Unaccompanied Minors”.

Nick has created two web series for Comedy Central, “iThunes” and “NicksBigShow.com”. Currently, Nick is touring the country changing lives one joke at a time.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram