Nick Griffin

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Saturday | April 21
7:00PM
Omaha Funny Bone
Omaha, NE
Works

Records

2012Shot in the Face
2010Bring Out the Monkey

Specials (and other video)

2008Comedy Central Presents Nick Griffin

Books (by and about)

Biography

Nick Griffin has been featured on Conan, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, in his own half-hour special-Comedy Central Presents: Nick Griffin and is a frequent guest on the nationally syndicated The Bob & Tom Show.

Griffin recently made his tenth appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.

A comic for more than 20 years, Griffin’s smart, sarcastic and hilarious style makes him one of the most well-respected in the business.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter