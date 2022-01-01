Biography

Hamburger’s jokes range from variations of “Why did the chicken cross the road?” to celebrity targets, such as Michael Jackson, Paris Hilton and Diana, Princess of Wales, to jokes about his ex-wife. His pacing is off, and he clears his throat nonstop through his entire routine, which has caused critics to tag him as “the world’s ‘worst’ stand-up comedian”. Neil’s unique brand of comedy has thrilled, perplexed and repulsed audiences from the New York University Thompson Center to Jimmy Kimmel and is often compared to Tony Clifton, though the acts are very different. One of Neil’s best loved gags is the “Zipper Lips,” in which he asks an audience member a question. If the audience member doesn’t respond, Hamburger produces a verbal stoush that produces his Zipper Schtick. A common phrase used by the comedian is, “But, that’s my life!”

Starting with America’s Funnyman, released in 1996, he has released a number of records on the influential Drag City record label.

Mr. Turkington’s past projects include the bands Faxed Head, Zip Code Rapists, and Three Doctors Band. Turkington was also co-owner of now defunct Amarillo Records, and he co wrote the book Warm Voices Rearranged: Anagram Record Reviews with Brandan Kearney.

Recently Hamburger has started doing a show called Poolside Chats with Neil Hamburger on The Channel at Tomgreen.com. Some special guests on his show have included Kyle Gass of Tenacious D and Buzz Osborne of The Melvins.

Hamburger has also appeared in a series of three advertisements promoting the release of the new album by Drag City Records stablemate, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, The Letting Go.

He is currently opening for Tenacious D during their Pick of Destiny Tour. In the movie, The Pick of Destiny, Hamburger made a brief cameo appearance before Tenacious D came on stage to perform. He has already performed at Madison Square Garden, a show that the New York Times referred to as likely “the greatest night of his career.”

The Australian punk band Frenzal Rhomb have used Neil to open their sets and appear in their video clips for their songs Punisher and Ballchef in the past, and Frenzal Rhomb members Jay and the Doctor have called Neil live on air on their radio show on the network Triple J to report on current events in America such as award ceremonies.