Biography

Originally from Old Hickory, TN, Nate Bargatze is a stand-up comedian following in the entertainment business footsteps of his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. He has appeared on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon three times, following two appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He has also appeared on Conan four times, is a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents. He has written for Spike TV’s Video Game Awards and received critical acclaim at the Montreal Comedy Festival multiple years. He has performed at Bonnaroo, SXSW, and Oddball Comedy Festival, and went on tour with Jimmy Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour. Nate has also performed for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. His debut comedy album “Yelled at by a Clown” reached #1 on the iTunes comedy charts and stayed on Billboard Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks. Nate was also featured as one of Esquire’s Best New Comedians by Jim Gaffigan, as one of Marc Maron’s comedians to watch in Rolling Stone and Paste Magazine, and as #1 of Vulture’s 50 Comedians You Should Know in 2015. Nate was also named as one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, off the heels of his debut one hour special, Full Time Magic, which premiered on Comedy Central that spring.