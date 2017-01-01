Microphone Background

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Myq Kaplan

Myq Kaplan

Born: October 7, 1978
Blue Meter: Tame
8 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

41.4%

Next Tour Date

Sunday | December 24
8:00
PM
A Very Jew(ish) Christmas

With Jared Freid, Marion Grodin, Talia Reese

Stand-Up New York
New York, NY
Buy

See all Myq Kaplan's tour dates

Works

Records

2017No Kidding
2016Many Mini Musics
2016The Micah Myq Mega Mixtape - Single

with Micah Sherman

2014The Best of Super Hang, Vol. 1
2014Small, Dork, and Handsome
2014Live from Jamestown: Latenight @ Lucy Comedy Fest 2013

Featured multiple comedians

2013Meat Robot
2012Please Be Seated

with Micah Sherman

2010Vegan Mind Meld

Specials (and other video)

2014Myq Kaplan: Small, Dork and Handsome
2013Funny as Hell (Season 3)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2010Last Comic Standing 7
2010Comedy Central Presents Myq Kaplan
2008Live at Gotham (Episode 307)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Myq Kaplan has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” the New Faces show of the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, as well as Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and “Comedy Central Presents.” He was voted Best Local Comedian in the Boston Phoenix and won the NY’s Funniest Stand-Up Competition (as part of the NY Comedy Festival) and March Comedy Madness at Caroline’s in New York. Myq was a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival and Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fights. He was named Boston University’s Funniest Student and featured at the inaugural Great American Comedy Festival.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter