Mike Stanley

Biography

Given his penchant toward brutal honesty, spiced up with a healthy dose of insatiable wit, it’s not difficult to see why Stanley was named “Best Chicago Stand-up Comedian” in a Peoples Choice poll done by the Chicago Reader and ranked in the top 10 of the best comedians in Chicago by a poll on Comedy.com. Originally hailing from Detroit, he’s a Windy City transplant who tours constantly, both domestically and internationally. Yeah, he’s pretty hilarious, but more than just coarse anecdotes about life and sex, there’s an enviable amount of heart and warmth behind Stanley’s humor. Don’t miss out on an incredible opportunity to catch the man in action – this high level of killerstand-up is too remarkable to sit out.