Biography

Mike Lawrence is a New York City based comedian who has been featured as a stand-up on TBS’ Conan, and Comedy Central’s John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show and The Half Hour. He wrote and performed segments for FX’s Totally Biased and SyFy’s The Will Wheaton Project, and has appeared on Comedy Central’s @midnight and The Nightly Show. Mike has also been featured on many notable podcasts, including the Adam Carolla Show, WTF with Marc Maron, You Made it Weird with Pete Holmes and the Artie Lange Show. Mike was a Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival “New Face” in 2010 and performed with JFL in Chicago and Montreal in 2012 and Montreal and Toronto in 2014. His debut album Sadamantium was released by Comedy Central Records in conjunction with the debut of his half hour special in 2013. Mike headlines clubs in NYC and all over the United States, and wrote on two E! Pilots in 2014, The Up Down, and After Party.