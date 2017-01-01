Microphone Background

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Mike Finoia

Mike Finoia

Born: October 22, ????
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier

66.7%

Next Tour Date

Tuesday | November 7
7:30
PM

With  Keith Robinson, Dave Attell

Comedy Cellar
New York, NY
Buy

See all Mike Finoia's tour dates

Works

Records

2017Live in Burlington Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Mike Finoia is a NYC-based comedian. He is a writer for TruTV’s Impractical Jokers and Inside Jokes. Mike is the host of JamCast, a podcast for music fanatics where he interviews esteemed guests about their lifelong love affair with music.

Mike has been featured on Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Tour, Comedy Central’s New York Comedy Festival, and AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live. He’s also a regular on The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson & Dan Soder on SiriusXM Comedy Central Radio channel 95.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter