Biography

Mike Birbiglia was always a writer. As a child he wasn’t good at sports but he could write about losing very well. So he wrote about his experiences. He wrote poems and mini-plays and drew pictures of bears and his family and the girls he liked at school.

Cast in Georgetown’s Improv Troupe as a freshman. In his sophomore year at Georgetown University, Mike won “The Funniest Man on Campus” contest earning him the chance to perform at the D.C. Improv. It was there that he would hone his act for three years, conveying his awkward experiences with fearless vulnerability.

Was a Semi-Finalist as Comedy Central’s National stand-up competition “Laugh Riots”

Upon graduation, Mike took his act to New York City. In just one year, Mike broke into the city’s clubs, appeared on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and was chosen to perform in the “New Faces” category of Montreal’s prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, where he was a standout and attracted the attention of the booker for “Late Show with David Letterman.”

In December of 2002, Mike made his debut on “Late Show” as one of the youngest comedians to perform on the show. Mike is now a regular on the late night talk shows and headlines clubs, theaters and Festivals across the country including the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Bulmer’s International Comedy Festival in Dublin, Ireland.

On February 5, 2004, Mike released his self-produced comedy CD, “Dog Years,” which was recorded live at the D.C. Improv.

Around this time, Mike Birbiglia started keeping a blog that he titled “My Secret Public Journal”, his posts acting as a bi-weekly travelogue of his awkward adventures on the road.

In 2005, Mike became a regular, bi-weekly contributor to the syndicated radio show, “The Bob and Tom Show,” delivering live, on-air his “Secret Public Journal.” In December of 2005, Mike released the CD, “My Secret Public Album, Volume 1a,” featuring the best-of his recordings of his “Secret Public Journal.”

On March 5, 2004, Mike premiered his first “Comedy Central Presents” half-hour stand-up special which was such a hit that Comedy Central asked Mike to do another special within two years. On March 3, 2006, Mike debuted his second “Comedy Central Presents” half-hour special which was recorded in December at The Hudson Theater in NYC.

On February 7, 2006, Mike released a CD/DVD compilation, “Two Drink Mike,” on the Comedy Central Records label, placing Mike on the Comedy Billboard chart and winning him new fans across the country. From February through May of 2006, Mike toured colleges across the country in his “Medium Man on Campus” tour. Conceived and produced by Mike and sponsored by Comedy Central, the tour featured Mike and some of his comedic friends from Comedy Central live in performance, direct from TV onto college campuses across the country.

From the tour, Mike created six “Secret Public Journal” video vignettes which are available on Comedy Central’s Motherload website. This fall, he will headline the “Bob & Tom Comedy Tour” in theaters nationwide, and has many film and television projects in development.

Mike is a talk show regular and the star of two Comedy Central Presents specials, but what has truly galvanized his fan base is his “Secret Public Journal,” a weekly blog that Birbiglia emails to thirty thousand fans and broadcasts to millions on the nationally-syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show. These personal, autobiographical diary entries, which evoke the nostalgic tone of David Sedaris and the relatability of Bill Cosby, have truly defined Birbiglia’s public persona.

2007 saw the release of “My Secret Public Journal Live” on CD. The release gained much critical attention, named as Best Comedy Album of 07 by both Time Out NY and Time Out Chicago along with appearing on the year end best lists for The Boston Globe, Denver Post and Las Vegas Weekly.

In early 2008, Mike Birbiglia made “Secret Public Journal” into a one-hour special entitled “Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing.” The special premiered on Comedy Central. A longer 90 minute version was released on DVD April 8th, along with a tour documentary named, as somewhat of a warning, “Strictly for Fans.”

In October of 2008, Birbiglia brought his one-man show “Sleepwalk with Me” off-Broadway to the Bleeker Street Theatre. During “Sleepwalk”, Birbiglia tells the story of he nearly died as a result of his sleep disorder and the life experiences that make his subconscious start roaming. The show was very successful, being held over several time before it finally closed in June of 2009.

Later this year, Birbiglia will embark on a new stand-up tour entitled “I’m in the Future Also.” The title is based on a line he tells the audience when they have a “oh no” laugh/cringe reaction to a moment in one of his stories.