Biography

Michelle Wolf is a NY-based writer and standup comedian and one of the fastest rising comedic talents in the city. She currently works as an on-air contributor and writer for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Prior to joining The Daily Show, Michelle was a writing supervisor and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she also made her late night television debut as a comic in July 2014. Michelle appeared regularly on the show in various bits and as the popular reoccurring character she created, “Grown-Up Annie.” She has also made a number of appearances on Comedy Central’s hit late night gameshow @Midnight and appeared on Louis CK’s Horace and Pete.

Most recently, Michelle created and starred in two digital series, Now Hiring and Used People for Comedy Central. Michelle also wrote for the 88th Academy Awards hosted by Chris Rock. She was named to Vulture’s list of “50 Comedians You Should Know in 2015” and one of “The Top 10 Funniest Women in NYC” by TimeOut New York. Michelle was also named to Rolling Stone’s list of the 25 funniest people on Twitter right now (@michelleisawolf) and selected as one of the “New Faces of Comedy” for the 2014 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

Michelle headlines comedy clubs and colleges all over the United States and has performed at a number of festivals including the Riot LA Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest, Moontower, Bonnaroo and the Dublin Comedy Festival. In 2016 she completed an incredibly successful first appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with a sold out run of her debut hour-long stand-up show Michelle Wolf: So Brave. The critically acclaimed show, which earned her a nomination for the Best Newcomer Prize from the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, garnered numerous four star reviews from top publications such as the Guardian, Herald and Scotsman.