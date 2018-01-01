Microphone Background

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Melissa Villaseñor

Melissa Villaseñor

Born: October 9, 1987)
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

?

More Votes Needed

Next Tour Date

Thursday | March 22
8:00
PM
Tempe Improv
Tempe, AZ
Buy

See all Melissa Villaseñor's tour dates

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Melissa Villaseñor is a featured castmember on the 42nd season of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. Born and raised in Whittier, CA Melissa began impressions at the age of 12 which led her to the Laugh Factory comedy camp and then stand-up open mics and shows all over the county. She made her television debut on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT and does extensive voiceover acting on Fox’s FAMILY GUY, Cartoon Network’s ADVENTURE TIME and Comedy Central’s TRIPTANK. Last year Melissa opened for Whitney Cummings on her national tour and at the taping of her HBO special. Melissa has been featured on Broadway Video’s Latino-focused digital platform, “Mas Mejor,” which distributes existing and new comedic content targeted to the Latino population as well as general audiences.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram