Large image of stand-Up comic Matthew Broussard

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Matthew Broussard

Matthew Broussard

Born: April 26, 1988
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | February 14
7:00
PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
Buy

See all Matthew Broussard's tour dates

Works

Records

2016pedantic

Specials (and other video)

2016The Half Hour: Matthew Broussard
2013Adam Devine's House Party Season 1: Dregory

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Born in New Jersey, raised in Atlanta, and, in 2012, winner of Houston’s Funniest Person, Matthew Broussard is not exactly sure where he’s from. Matthew earned a degree in Applied Mathematics and a job as a financial analyst before moving to West Hollywood to pursue stand-up comedy full time. His brand of playful, witty humor covers topics from physics & grammar to the hardships of looking like an 80s movie villain. Aside from his popular webcomic, mondaypunday.com, he can be seen on The League, The Mindy Project, MTV2’s Guy Code, and has his own Half Hour Special premiering on Comedy Central this fall. But his Cajun father and Jewish mother still really want him to take the GMAT.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram