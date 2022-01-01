Biography

“Life is short, do what makes you happy.” That’s the advice that Matt Iseman got from his Dad-a world renowned physician-when Matt quit medicine to pursue stand-up comedy. And those words still guide Matt today. He talks ninjas, tells jokes around the world and, in general, proves laughter is the best medicine.

Matt has headlined clubs all around the country and done shows for the troops around the globe, including performing in Iraq. Matt loves hosting American Ninja Warrior, Emmy nominated for “Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.” He’s been with the show for seven seasons and the Boston Globe said, “The best part about American Ninja Warrior, hands down, is when bro-host Matt Iseman roars the show’s title.”

His ongoing battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis transformed him into a strong supporter of the Arthritis Foundation, which he represented while winning Celebrity Apprentice last season. Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger considers him a celebrity.

Dr. Matt checks in every week on Hallmark’s Home & Family, sharing his medical expertise and his unique lifestyle tips. His hosting has already earned him an Emmy Award on Clean House. He also hosted Sports Soup on Versus and Scream Play on E!. He’s starred in countless commercials, numerous sitcoms and Transformers 2.