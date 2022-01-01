Microphone Background

Mary Mack

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | October 20
7:30PM
Skyline Comedy Cafe
Appleton, WI
Works

Records
2022 Perm Day
2021 All Ages
2019 Mrs. Taco Man
2015 Pig Woman
2009 Pinch Finger Girl: A tragedomedy
2007 Either You Wake Up or You Don't

Biography

Mary Mack has been featured on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Radio Show, XM’s National Lampoon’s Comedy Network, and Minnesota’s Polka Spotlight. After winning the 2005 California’s Funniest Female Contest, she was a finalist in Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fight and HBO’s Andy Kaufman Awards in 2007. Mack’s endearing stage presence and off-kilter, musical surprises make her popular in up to three non-adjacent counties in Wisconsin. So far, Wisconsin has purchased a total of twelve CD’s, which financed the purchase of Mack’s latest sensible vehicle, “Street Heat.”

