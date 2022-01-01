Videos
The Housing Market is the Worst. Mary Mack - Full SpecialWatch
I'm Not Good At Sex - Mary Mack FullSet Stand Up ComedyWatch
Mary Mack Has Two Degrees In Clarinet | CONAN on TBSWatch
40.2%
|2022
|Perm Day
|2021
|All Ages
|2019
|Mrs. Taco Man
|2015
|Pig Woman
|2009
|Pinch Finger Girl: A tragedomedy
|2007
|Either You Wake Up or You Don't
No specials by this comedian.
No books by or about this comedian.
Mary Mack has been featured on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Radio Show, XM’s National Lampoon’s Comedy Network, and Minnesota’s Polka Spotlight. After winning the 2005 California’s Funniest Female Contest, she was a finalist in Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fight and HBO’s Andy Kaufman Awards in 2007. Mack’s endearing stage presence and off-kilter, musical surprises make her popular in up to three non-adjacent counties in Wisconsin. So far, Wisconsin has purchased a total of twelve CD’s, which financed the purchase of Mack’s latest sensible vehicle, “Street Heat.”