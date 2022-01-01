Biography

Mary Mack has been featured on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Radio Show, XM’s National Lampoon’s Comedy Network, and Minnesota’s Polka Spotlight. After winning the 2005 California’s Funniest Female Contest, she was a finalist in Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fight and HBO’s Andy Kaufman Awards in 2007. Mack’s endearing stage presence and off-kilter, musical surprises make her popular in up to three non-adjacent counties in Wisconsin. So far, Wisconsin has purchased a total of twelve CD’s, which financed the purchase of Mack’s latest sensible vehicle, “Street Heat.”