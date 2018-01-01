Large image of stand-Up comic Martha Kelly

Stand-Up Comedian Martha Kelly

Martha Kelly

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Works

Records

Specials (and other video)

2016The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 3: The One with More Dicks

Showcase features multiple comedians.

2016The Half Hour: Martha Kelly
2002Premium Blend (Season 6)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Based in Austin, Martha Kelly has been performing stand-up for more than 15 years. She first gained attention when she won Comedy Central 2002 Laugh Riots competition. That same year she was invited to the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival as one of the rising stand-ups in the “New Faces” show.

Martha has also performed stand-up on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Martha is perhaps best known for her recent performance as “Martha” in FX’s series Baskets, on which she co-stars with Zach Galifianakis.

In 2016, Comedy Central announced Martha would be one of the 17 comedians to record a half hour special as part of their “The Half Hour” series.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter