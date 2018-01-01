Large image of stand-Up comic Maronzio Vance

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Maronzio Vance

Maronzio Vance

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Friday | February 9
9:45
PM
Levity Live Oxnard
Oxnard, CA
Buy

See all Maronzio Vance's tour dates

Works

Records

2014Laughmatic

Specials (and other video)

2012The Half Hour: Maronzio Vance

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Maronzio Vance is a Los Angeles based writer, actor and standup comedian. Maronzio will next be seen starring as a series regular on the all new TV Land series entitled LOPEZ, starring George Lopez. Last year Maronzio was a regular on the Fox comedy series entitled ENLISTED. Prior, Maronzio wrote and starred in Fox’s pilot remake of IN LIVING COLOR. That same year Maronzio shot a half hour special for Comedy Central. He has also appeared on WANDA SYKES: WANDA DOES IT, JAMIE FOXX’S LAFFAPALOOZA, LAST COMIC STANDING, and is in a few national Miller Lite Commercials. He often performs stand-up in Los Angeles and continues to tour the country regularly.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram