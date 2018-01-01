Large image of stand-Up comic Mark Curry

Mark Curry

Born: June 1, 1961
Blue Meter: Tame
3 

Works

Records

Specials (and other video)

2009Comedy You Can Believe In
2008Laffapalooza: Live from Las Vegas
2006Def Comedy Jam

Season 7

1999Comedy Central Presents Mark Curry
1996Mark Curry: The Other Side
1991One Night Stand: Mark Curry

Books (by and about)

Biography

Actor/comedian Mark Curry is best known as the star of the ABC sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr.Cooper,” which aired for five successful seasons.

Mark has countless other television & film credits, including: his own Comedy Central stand-up comedy special, three years of hosting duties on “Showtime at the Apollo,” and starring in the feature “The Fanatics.”

Mark grew up in Oakland, California. He still spends much of his time there, performing to sold-out crowds and encouraging students to stay off drugs and follow their dreams.

