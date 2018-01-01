Large image of stand-Up comic Marina Franklin

Stand-Up Comedian Marina Franklin

Marina Franklin

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | January 31
8:00
PM

With  Ari Shaffir, Mark Normand, Joe List

The Stand Comedy Club
New York, NY
Buy

Works

Records

2013Women Who Kill
2010The Awkward Comedy Show

Specials (and other video)

2013Women Who Kill

Features multiple comedians.

2011John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians.

2009The Awkward Comedy Show

Features multiple comedians.

2004Premium Blend (Season 8)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

New-York based Marina Franklin is emerging as one of the hottest comedians in the comedy scene today, with such notable appearances as Chapelle’s Show, NBC’s Last Comic Standing Season II, VH1’s Black to the Future, Oxygen’s Girls Behaving Badly, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, and Showtime at The Apollo. She is a favorite in Comedy Festivals across the world, like Montreal’s Just For Laughs, New York Underground Comedy Festival, Ireland’s Kilkenny Comedy Festival, and Nashville’s Bonnaroo Music Festival. Franklin’s career in entertainment wasn’t always in stand-up comedy; originally from Chicago, she made her acting debut at the Illinois Rep Theatre. She then quickly realized her love for acting and went on to pursue a MFA in acting at Syracuse University. Franklin is viciously likeable, if there is such a thing.

Links:   Twitter