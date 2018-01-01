Biography

Too lazy to shoot hoops and too tall to model, Marcella Arguello stands over 6 feet. Although she may be taller than most men, the only thing more intimidating than her height is her comedy. Marcella mixes a combination of genuine reason with a sexy suggestion of street. Deemed as “sexually and ethnically ambiguous” she appeals to everyone and is not afraid to tell you how she really feels about subjects concerning race, gender, politics, relationships, family, work, music, pop culture and whatever else is on her mind that day.

In the Fall of 2017, Vulture.com presented their list of “Comedians You Should and Will Know” and Marcella was the top industry pick which gaind her a feature in the November issue of New York Magazine. Marcella was deemed an “LA Comedian to Watch in 2017” by Time Out Magazine while maintaining her reign as a fan favorite and six-time winner on Comedy Central’s @midnight. She is currently writing for the renewed Netflix series “Bill Nye Saves The World” and was a writer on the James Corden spin-off show Drop The Mic on TBS. She won her appearance on TruTv’s Comedy Knock Out and can be seen on upcoming episodes of Trivial Takedown on FuseTV. Marcella was featured on Viceland’s Flophouse, and in 2015 on NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly; her stand up has been highlighted on rapper Tyler, The Creator’s mobile app and on Fox’s The Real. Her Twitter account (@marcellacomedy) has been featured on CNN, Fox, TIME.com, HuffingtonPost.com and various entertainment websites. She is a regular opener for Last Comic Standing Winner Felipe Esparza as well as NBC Superstore’s Nico Santos. She has opened for David Alan Grier, Norm MacDonald, J.B. Smoove, Hannibal Buress, Ron Funches, Godfrey, Bryan Callen, Aries Spears, Hasan Minhaj, Al Madrigal, Joey Coco Diaz, Melanie Comarcho, Melissa Villaseñor and has shared a stage with Bill Burr, Paul Mooney and Robin Williams.

She has worked at The Improv Comedy Clubs all over the country and is a regular at The Punch Line Comedy Clubs in Northern California. She has performed at The New York Comedy Festival, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Chris Hardwick’s ID10T Festival, Riot LA Comedy Festival, overseas for American troops and comedian Sean Keane referred to her as the “finest export from Modesto since George Lucas.”