Videos
Marc Maron: "More Later 2015" Special Show _ BEST Comedy Funny ShowWatch
Marc Maron - Why I Don't Like Sports (Stand Up Comedy)Watch
Marc Maron - This Has to Be FunnyWatch
51.4%
Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.
|2014
|Thinky Pain
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2011
|This Has To Be Funny
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2009
|Final Engagement
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2006
|Tickets Still Available
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2002
|Not Sold Out
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2015
|This Is Not Happening: Emergency
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2014
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Worst Jobs
Showcase features multiple comedians.
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2014
|Marc Maron: Thinky Pain
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|Funny as Hell (Season 3)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2012
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3)
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2010
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2007
|Comedy Central Presents Marc Maron 2
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2001
|Late Friday
Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
|1998
|Comedy Central Presents Marc Maron 1
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|1997
|Comics Come Home 3
|1996
|Kickin' Aspen: Maximum Comedy
From the Aspen Comedy Festival. Also known as "Kicking Aspen: Extreme Comedy"
|1996
|HBO Comedy Half Hour: Marc Maron
|1995
|Comics Come Home
|1992
|The A-List
|2013
|Attempting Normal
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2001
|The Jerusalem Syndrome: My Life as a Reluctant Messiah
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
Growing up, Maron would often watch Don Rickles and Buddy Hackett or listen to records by George Carlin and Richard Pryor, sparking his first interest in the art of stand-up.
Still it took a while to start performing. As a college freshman, Maron went to The Comic Strip in New York City to see a show and encountered Paul Reiser. He asked for advice about doing stand-up, and Reiser said, “You just gotta do it.”
Post college, Maron returned home to New Mexico. But it was only a quick stop, as he soon jumped in his car to move to Los Angeles. He ended up as a doorman for The Comedy Store and living in the home Mitzi Shore kept for comics (including Andrew Dice Clay). The lifestyle also led to substance abuse problems that eventually drove Maron from LA.
Maron moved to Boston. Maron discovered his brand of comedy there, and to this day considers himself a “Boston Comic.”
For his HBO special, Maron claims he did untested material, stuff he had not worked very often in front of a live audience.
Maron hosts the long running podcast WTF. WTF began in September of 2009 and is one of the most celebrated and respected podcasts in the medium, averaging 3 million downloads monthly. Maron produces the show from a studio in his home garage.
The show also sparked a half hour sitcom for IFC entitled “Maron”, where Maron plays a fictionalized version of himself. The show began its third season in May 2015.
In 2013 Maron released a book of essays entitled “Attempting Normal.”