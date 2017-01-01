Large image of stand-Up comic Marc Maron

Stand-Up Comedian Marc Maron

Marc Maron

Born: September 27, 1963
Works

Records

2014Thinky Pain Amazon iTunes
2011This Has To Be Funny Amazon iTunes
2009Final Engagement Amazon iTunes
2006Tickets Still Available Amazon iTunes
2002Not Sold Out Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2015This Is Not Happening: Emergency

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2014The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Worst Jobs

Showcase features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2014Marc Maron: Thinky Pain Amazon iTunes
2013Funny as Hell (Season 3)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2012John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3) Amazon iTunes
2010John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show Amazon iTunes
2007Comedy Central Presents Marc Maron 2 Amazon iTunes
2001Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC

1998Comedy Central Presents Marc Maron 1 Amazon iTunes
1997Comics Come Home 3
1996Kickin' Aspen: Maximum Comedy

From the Aspen Comedy Festival. Also known as "Kicking Aspen: Extreme Comedy"

1996HBO Comedy Half Hour: Marc Maron
1995Comics Come Home
1992The A-List

Books (by and about)

2013Attempting Normal Amazon iTunes
2001The Jerusalem Syndrome: My Life as a Reluctant Messiah Amazon iTunes

Biography

Growing up, Maron would often watch Don Rickles and Buddy Hackett or listen to records by George Carlin and Richard Pryor, sparking his first interest in the art of stand-up.

Still it took a while to start performing. As a college freshman, Maron went to The Comic Strip in New York City to see a show and encountered Paul Reiser. He asked for advice about doing stand-up, and Reiser said, “You just gotta do it.”

Post college, Maron returned home to New Mexico. But it was only a quick stop, as he soon jumped in his car to move to Los Angeles. He ended up as a doorman for The Comedy Store and living in the home Mitzi Shore kept for comics (including Andrew Dice Clay). The lifestyle also led to substance abuse problems that eventually drove Maron from LA.

Maron moved to Boston. Maron discovered his brand of comedy there, and to this day considers himself a “Boston Comic.”

For his HBO special, Maron claims he did untested material, stuff he had not worked very often in front of a live audience.

Maron hosts the long running podcast WTF. WTF began in September of 2009 and is one of the most celebrated and respected podcasts in the medium, averaging 3 million downloads monthly. Maron produces the show from a studio in his home garage.

The show also sparked a half hour sitcom for IFC entitled “Maron”, where Maron plays a fictionalized version of himself. The show began its third season in May 2015.

In 2013 Maron released a book of essays entitled “Attempting Normal.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram