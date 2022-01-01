Biography

Originally from Buffalo, NY, Maddy Smith is steadily making her mark on the male-dominated NYC stand-up scene. Joking from the center, she roasts anything or anyone both from the stage and on her girls-only podcast “That Time of The WEEK.”

Maddy gained national notoriety for skewering folks as a castmember of MTV’s “Wild N Out” for 3 seasons, and is currently taping her 4th. Maddy also went viral on TikTok a few times.