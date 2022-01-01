Videos
Maddy Smith - comedyWatch
Maddy Smith "Blowing Your Roommate" - stand-upWatch
Best Of Maddy Smith 🎤 Wild 'N OutWatch
with Jay Jurden, Marshall Brandon, Colum Tyrrell, Dan LaMorte, Neko White
with Colum Tyrrell, Dan Perlman, Rafi Bastos, Marshall Brandon, Ian Fidance
with Shane Gillis, Liza Treyger, Ari Shaffir, Sam Jay,
with Peng Dang, Aminah Imani, Rafi Bastos, Raanan Hershberg, Sherrod Small, Wil Sylvince
with Greer Barnes,
Originally from Buffalo, NY, Maddy Smith is steadily making her mark on the male-dominated NYC stand-up scene. Joking from the center, she roasts anything or anyone both from the stage and on her girls-only podcast “That Time of The WEEK.”
Maddy gained national notoriety for skewering folks as a castmember of MTV’s “Wild N Out” for 3 seasons, and is currently taping her 4th. Maddy also went viral on TikTok a few times.