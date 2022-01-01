Large image of stand-Up comic Maddy Smith

ComedyDB

Maddy Smith

Born: October 8, ????
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Tour Dates

Sunday | August 21
12:55AM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
with Jay Jurden, Marshall Brandon, Colum Tyrrell, Dan LaMorte, Neko White

Sunday | August 21
9:00PM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
with Colum Tyrrell, Dan Perlman, Rafi Bastos, Marshall Brandon, Ian Fidance

Monday | August 22
10:00PM
Late Night Uncensored at The Village Underground
Comedy Cellar at the Village Underground
New York, NY
with  Shane Gillis, Liza Treyger, Ari Shaffir, Sam Jay,

Wednesday | August 24
8:30PM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
with Peng Dang, Aminah Imani, Rafi Bastos, Raanan Hershberg, Sherrod Small, Wil Sylvince

Thursday | August 25
7:00PM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
with  Greer Barnes,

Sunday | August 28
9:00PM
Celebrity Drop-In!
The Stand
New York, NY
with  Emma Willmann,

Thursday | September 1
7:30PM
Bricktown Comedy Club
Oklahoma City, OK
Friday | September 2
7:30PM
Bricktown Comedy Club
Oklahoma City, OK
Friday | September 2
10:00PM
Bricktown Comedy Club
Oklahoma City, OK
Saturday | September 3
7:30PM
Bricktown Comedy Club
Oklahoma City, OK
Saturday | September 3
10:00PM
Bricktown Comedy Club
Oklahoma City, OK
Thursday | September 22
7:30PM
Summit City Comedy Club
Fort Wayne, IN
Friday | September 23
7:30PM
Summit City Comedy Club
Fort Wayne, IN
Friday | September 23
10:30PM
Summit City Comedy Club
Fort Wayne, IN
Saturday | September 24
7:30PM
Summit City Comedy Club
Fort Wayne, IN
Saturday | September 24
10:30PM
Summit City Comedy Club
Fort Wayne, IN
Thursday | September 29
7:30PM
Sandman Comedy Club
Richmond, VA
Friday | September 30
7:00PM
Sandman Comedy Club
Richmond, VA
Friday | September 30
9:30PM
Sandman Comedy Club
Richmond, VA
Saturday | October 1
7:00PM
Sandman Comedy Club
Richmond, VA
Saturday | October 1
9:30PM
Sandman Comedy Club
Richmond, VA
Friday | October 28
7:00PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
Friday | October 28
9:00PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
Saturday | October 29
7:00PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
Saturday | October 29
9:00PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
Thursday | November 3
8:00PM
Side Splitters at The Grove
Wesley Chapel, FL
Friday | November 4
7:30PM
Side Splitters at The Grove
Wesley Chapel, FL
Friday | November 4
9:30PM
Side Splitters at The Grove
Wesley Chapel, FL
Saturday | November 5
7:00PM
Side Splitters at The Grove
Wesley Chapel, FL
Saturday | November 5
9:30PM
Side Splitters at The Grove
Wesley Chapel, FL
Sunday | November 6
6:00PM
Side Splitters at The Grove
Wesley Chapel, FL
Friday | December 2
7:00PM
Dead Crow Comedy Club
Wilmington, NC
Friday | December 2
9:30PM
Dead Crow Comedy Club
Wilmington, NC
Saturday | December 3
7:00PM
Dead Crow Comedy Club
Wilmington, NC
Saturday | December 3
9:30PM
Dead Crow Comedy Club
Wilmington, NC
Tuesday | December 6
7:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greenville
Greenville, SC
Wednesday | December 7
7:00PM
The Comedy Zone Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Thursday | December 8
7:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greensboro
Greensboro, NC
Wednesday | January 11
7:00PM
Zanies Nashville
Nashville, TN
Biography

Originally from Buffalo, NY, Maddy Smith is steadily making her mark on the male-dominated NYC stand-up scene. Joking from the center, she roasts anything or anyone both from the stage and on her girls-only podcast “That Time of The WEEK.”

Maddy gained national notoriety for skewering folks as a castmember of MTV’s “Wild N Out” for 3 seasons, and is currently taping her 4th. Maddy also went viral on TikTok a few times.

