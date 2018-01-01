Large image of stand-Up comic Louis Katz

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Louis Katz

Louis Katz

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

44.8%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | August 23
10:00PM
CLAP CLAP BOOM
Stand-Up New York
New York, NY
Buy

with Steve Marshall, Kendall Ketchum

See all tour dates for Louis Katz

Works

Records

2013Live in Toomler
2011If These Balls Could Talk

Specials (and other video)

2014Comedy Underground with Dave Attell Season 1: Episode 6
2014Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2011Funny as Hell (Season 1)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2011Comedy Central Presents Louis Katz
2008Down and Dirty with Jim Norton

Features multiple comedians

2007Live at Gotham (Episode 202)

Features multiple performers

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Louis was born and raised in Los Angeles (not the Valley, not Orange County, but actually in Los Angeles). His comedy career began at the incredibly early age of 9 when as part of a school project he submitted several jokes to “The Tonight Show,” two of which were read on air by Johnny Carson. When Louis moved to Northern California to attend UC Berkeley, he continued to pursue comedy as a writer/performer with the Theater Rice sketch comedy troupe. After graduating, he began performing stand-up throughout the Bay Area and quickly made a name for himself. He is now a professional comedian who can be seen performing at clubs and colleges across the country. In 2005, Louis had a great year, appearing in both the Montreal Comedy Festival and Atlanta’s “Laffapalooza” Comedy Festival. He also made his television debut (not counting the time he went on “The Judge Joe Brown Show”) on “Last Call with Carson Daly.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram