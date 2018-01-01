Large image of stand-Up comic Liz Miele

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Liz Miele

Liz Miele

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
1 

Next Tour Date

Friday | July 20
10:00PM
Charles Bacquet Comedy andVariety Show
Broadway Comedy Club
New York, NY
Buy

See all tour dates for Liz Miele

Works

Records

2017Mind over Melee (Live)
2014Emotionally Exhausting

Specials (and other video)

Books (by and about)

Biography

Liz Miele made her debut in the New York comedy scene as a determined and precocious 16 year old. By 18 she was turning heads with a profile in the humor issue of The New Yorker Magazine.  Now a “veteran” at 29, Liz is a regular at the best clubs in the city including Carolines, Gotham and Stand-up NY.  She tackles such topics as inter-racial dating, fear of walking home alone, and mental illness in her family with a sarcastic wit and youthful charm.  She was recently featured on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham. She also writes and co-stars in a weekly web series with fellow comic, Carmen Lynch called, “Apt C3”  and created and writes an animated web series about broken robots adopted by humans called, “Damaged”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram