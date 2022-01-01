Biography

Liz Miele, originally from New Jersey, started doing stand-up at 16 in New York City. At 18 she was profiled in The New Yorker Magazine, at 22 she appeared on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham.” She’s also appeared on Comedy Central’s “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” NPR’s “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me,” Hulu’s “Coming To The Stage,” AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live,” and was profiled in the March 2015 issue of Runner’s World.

She has several viral videos on Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok including jokes “Feminist Sex Positions,” “F*ck Finland,” and “London Cops Are Better Than American Cops” She regularly tours internationally and has three albums out on spotify and itunes plus her first special “Self Help Me” is free on youtube with over 1 million views. She will be releasing her next special, The Ghost Of Academic Future, Sept 6th 2022. Her first book, “Why Cats Are Assholes” was released in March of 2021 is now available everywhere.

She wrote and produced season one of her animated web series “Damaged,” voiced by great comics including, Maz Jobrani, Hari Kondabolu, Ted Alexandro, Jermaine Fowler, Dean Edwards, DC Benny, Joe Machi and so many more. She also co-produced and co-starred in 40 episodes of a web series called “Apt C3” with fellow comic, Carmen Lynch and fashion photographer, Chris Vongsawat.