Lil Rel Howery

Biography

Born Milton Howery, “Lil Rel” gained his nickname and now stage name playing basketball with friends of his cousin Darrell on the streets of Chicago’s west side.

A regular in church and school plays, Lil Rel got his first taste of performing his own material as a high school senior. Cracking up a class of his peers gave him to bug to try stand-up.

However, finding a way to get stage time before you’re 21 is a challenge. Rel found a way by arriving early at Chicago’s The Lion Den, hoping that the management would overlook his youth.

In 2012, Rel was named one of Variety’s “Comics to Watch” at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival. That was quickly followed by his first “Half Hour” special for Comedy Central in June of 2013. Besides being a semi-finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Rel has done stand-up on a ton of showcase shows including ComicView, P Diddy’s Bad Boys of Comedy, Comedy Underground with Dave Attell, Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at The El Rey and Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam

September 5 of 2015 saw the debut of Lil Rel’s first hour special entitled “RELevant.” The special was executive produced by Kevin Hart. Howery performed the special at Chicago’s Vic Theater, making the show a sort of homecoming. The special premiered on Comedy Central and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Outside of stand-up, Lil Rel might be best known for his turn in the horror smash “Get Out.” Lil Rel plays Rod Williams, the dog-sitting friend of Chris Washington, who’s visiting his girlfriend’s white family for the first time. With Rod’s TSA Agent background, he’s the first to suspect that all might not be safe for Chris.

Lil Rel is also a cast member of NBC’s The Carmichael Show, alongside fellow stand-ups Jerrod Carmichael, David Alan Grier and Tiffany Haddish (who plays Bobby’s ex-wife Nekeisha). The Carmichael Show is marked by brilliantly funny and incisive discussions about uncomfortable topics like gentrification, gun control and racial profiling.