Laurie Kilmartin Stand-Up 06/08/17 - CONAN on TBSWatch
Kids After 40? That's Comedy Gold! - Laurie Kilmartin - CafeMom…Watch
Laurie Kilmartin on ConanWatch
With Jackie Kashian
|2017
|45 Jokes About My Dead Dad
|2009
|Five Minutes to Myself
|2016
|Laurie Kilmartin: 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad
|2012
|NickMom Night Out Season 1
|2006
|White Boyz in the Hood
|2001
|Premium Blend (Season 5)
Features multiple comedians
No books by or about this comedian.
Laurie Kilmartin was a Top Ten finalist in season 7 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She has been seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central and Showtime, plus appeared as a talking head on The Rachel Maddow Show, Fox ‘n Friends, Countdown with Keith Olbermann, VH1’s Best Week Ever and Oprah. She is currently a writer on CONAN at TBS and has performed at the Montreal, Aspen and Edinburgh comedy Festivals.
Her CD, Five Minutes to Myself, was named by Punchline Magazine as one of the top ten comedy CDs of 2009.