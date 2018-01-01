Large image of stand-Up comic Laurie Kilmartin

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Laurie Kilmartin

Laurie Kilmartin

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

40.2%

Next Tour Date

Sunday | February 11
5:00
PM
Laurie Kilmartin

With  Jackie Kashian

Flappers Comedy Club Burbank
Burbank, CA
Buy

See all Laurie Kilmartin's tour dates

Works

Records

201745 Jokes About My Dead Dad
2009Five Minutes to Myself

Specials (and other video)

2016Laurie Kilmartin: 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad
2012NickMom Night Out Season 1
2006White Boyz in the Hood
2001Premium Blend (Season 5)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Laurie Kilmartin was a Top Ten finalist in season 7 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She has been seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central and Showtime, plus appeared as a talking head on The Rachel Maddow Show, Fox ‘n Friends, Countdown with Keith Olbermann, VH1’s Best Week Ever and Oprah. She is currently a writer on CONAN at TBS and has performed at the Montreal, Aspen and Edinburgh comedy Festivals.

Her CD, Five Minutes to Myself, was named by Punchline Magazine as one of the top ten comedy CDs of 2009.

Links:   Twitter Instagram