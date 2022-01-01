Biography

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, LARA BEITZ cut her teeth in the Chicago comedy scene before moving to LA and becoming the most talked about new addition to the legendary Comedy Store’s stable. Since becoming a regular, Lara has quickly gained fans from the top of the comedy world, including Judd Apatow, and Joe Rogan, who took to Instagram to call her “the real deal.” She gained more fans soon after by appearing on David Spade’s Comedy Central series LIGHTS OUT, which can be seen below. At present, Lara routinely opens arenas for Joe Rogan across the country and makes recurring cameos on The Joe Rogan Experience – one of Spotify’s top podcasts.