Large image of stand-Up comic Lara Beitz

ComedyDB

Lara Beitz

Born: October 4, ????
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

?

More Votes Needed

Tour Dates

Tuesday | August 23
8:00PM
The Comedy Store - Main Room
Los Angeles, CA
Buy

with  Sebastian Maniscalco,

Friday | September 23
6:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greenville
Greenville, SC
Buy
Friday | September 23
9:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greenville
Greenville, SC
Buy
Saturday | September 24
6:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greenville
Greenville, SC
Buy
Saturday | September 24
9:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greenville
Greenville, SC
Buy
Thursday | October 20
8:00PM
Zanies Chicago
Chicago, IL
Buy
Friday | October 21
7:00PM
Zanies Chicago
Chicago, IL
Buy
Friday | October 21
9:00PM
Zanies Chicago
Chicago, IL
Buy
Saturday | October 22
7:00PM
Zanies Chicago
Chicago, IL
Buy
Saturday | October 22
9:00PM
Zanies Chicago
Chicago, IL
Buy
Thursday | November 10
7:30PM
The Plano House of Comedy
Plano, TX
Buy
Friday | November 11
7:30PM
The Plano House of Comedy
Plano, TX
Buy
Friday | November 11
9:45PM
The Plano House of Comedy
Plano, TX
Buy
Saturday | November 12
7:00PM
The Plano House of Comedy
Plano, TX
Buy
Saturday | November 12
9:30PM
The Plano House of Comedy
Plano, TX
Buy
Sunday | November 13
7:00PM
The Plano House of Comedy
Plano, TX
Buy
Thursday | December 1
7:30PM
Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy
Bloomington, MN
Buy
Friday | December 2
7:30PM
Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy
Bloomington, MN
Buy
Friday | December 2
9:45PM
Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy
Bloomington, MN
Buy
Saturday | December 3
7:00PM
Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy
Bloomington, MN
Buy
Saturday | December 3
9:30PM
Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy
Bloomington, MN
Buy
Sunday | December 4
7:00PM
Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy
Bloomington, MN
Buy

Biography

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, LARA BEITZ cut her teeth in the Chicago comedy scene before moving to LA and becoming the most talked about new addition to the legendary Comedy Store’s stable. Since becoming a regular, Lara has quickly gained fans from the top of the comedy world, including Judd Apatow, and Joe Rogan, who took to Instagram to call her “the real deal.” She gained more fans soon after by appearing on David Spade’s Comedy Central series LIGHTS OUT, which can be seen below. At present, Lara routinely opens arenas for Joe Rogan across the country and makes recurring cameos on The Joe Rogan Experience – one of Spotify’s top podcasts.

Links:   Twitter Instagram