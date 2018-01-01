Biography

To say Lachlan Patterson is having one of his better years would be an understatement. Most recently, he finished as the runner up on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. With other recent television appearances on FX’s Legit, Comedy Central’s Tosh.0 and his sets on The Tonight Show and Late Late Show with Drew Carry, it seems like people are finally becoming aware of just how talented this Canadian born Comedian really is. Lachlan’s laid back style has given him a unique stage personality that has audiences charmed from beginning to end.

His CD “Jokes to Make Love to” was a top 10 release on Rooftop Comedy and his live shows have drawn fans all across the globe. When not touring or preparing a set for television, Lachlan records his weekly podcast “The Kooks of Komedy” where he talks candidly about his personal life, goals and his passion for surfing.