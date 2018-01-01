Large image of stand-Up comic Lachlan Patterson

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Lachlan Patterson

Lachlan Patterson

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
1 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

34.3%

Next Tour Date

Friday | July 20
8:00PM
Dr. Grins Comedy Club
Grand Rapids, MI
Buy

See all tour dates for Lachlan Patterson

Works

Records

2017Live from Venice Beach
2010Jokes To Make Love To
2010The Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival - Best of 2009

Features multiple comedians

Specials (and other video)

2016Lachlan Patterson: Live from Venice Beach
2014Last Comic Standing 8
2007Live at Gotham (Episode 208)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

To say Lachlan Patterson is having one of his better years would be an understatement.  Most recently, he finished as the runner up on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.  With other recent television appearances on FX’s Legit, Comedy Central’s Tosh.0 and his sets on The Tonight Show and Late Late Show with Drew Carry, it seems like people are finally becoming aware of just how talented this Canadian born Comedian really is.  Lachlan’s laid back style has given him a unique stage personality that has audiences charmed from beginning to end.

His CD “Jokes to Make Love to” was a top 10 release on Rooftop Comedy and his live shows have drawn fans all across the globe.  When not touring or preparing a set for television, Lachlan records his weekly podcast “The Kooks of Komedy” where he talks candidly about his personal life, goals and his passion for surfing.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter