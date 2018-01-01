Videos
|2016
|Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil
Features multiple comedians
|2016
|Loose in Chicago
|2015
|Sold Out, Suck It! - EP
EP of material unreleased from "I Like His Old Stuff Better.”
|2015
|"I Liked His Old Stuff Better"
|2013
|HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.
Compilation. Features multiple artists.
|2013
|Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume One
Features multiple comedians
|2012
|Whiskey Icarus
|2010
|Death of the Party
|2016
|Kyle Kinane: Loose in Chicago
|2016
|This Is Not Happening: Romance
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|2015
|Kyle Kinane: "I Liked His Old Stuff Better"
|2014
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Horror Stories
Showcase features multiple comedians.
|2012
|Kyle Kinane: Whiskey Icarus
|2012
|Mash Up
Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.
|2012
|Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume One
Features multiple comedians
|2011
|Funny as Hell (Season 1)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2011
|Comedy Central Presents Kyle Kinane
|2011
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)
Features multiple comedians.
|2010
|Live at Gotham (Season 4)
Features multiple comedians
|2009
|The Very Funny Show
Stand-up series that features multiple comedians
No books by or about this comedian.
Kyle hails from Addison, Illinois.
The London Evening Standard described Kinane as: “a bleak, misanthropic Ernest Hemingway look-alike with a penchant for suicide jokes.”