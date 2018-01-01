Large image of stand-Up comic Kyle Kinane

Stand-Up Comedian Kyle Kinane

Kyle Kinane

Born: December 23, 1976
2016Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil

Features multiple comedians

2016Loose in Chicago
2015Sold Out, Suck It! - EP

EP of material unreleased from "I Like His Old Stuff Better.”

2015"I Liked His Old Stuff Better"
2013HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Compilation. Features multiple artists.

2013Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume One

Features multiple comedians

2012Whiskey Icarus
2010Death of the Party

2016Kyle Kinane: Loose in Chicago
2016This Is Not Happening: Romance

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2015Kyle Kinane: "I Liked His Old Stuff Better"
2014The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Horror Stories

Showcase features multiple comedians.

2012Kyle Kinane: Whiskey Icarus
2012Mash Up

Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.

2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume One

Features multiple comedians

2011Funny as Hell (Season 1)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2011Comedy Central Presents Kyle Kinane
2011John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians.

2010Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

2009The Very Funny Show

Stand-up series that features multiple comedians

Biography

Kyle hails from Addison, Illinois.

The London Evening Standard described Kinane as: “a bleak, misanthropic Ernest Hemingway look-alike with a penchant for suicide jokes.”

Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram