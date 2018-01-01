Biography

Kyle Cease is currently one of the most in-demand young comics, selling out over 200 shows last year from coast to coast. And with the premiere of his new one-hour comedy special “Kyle Cease: Weirder. Blacker. Dimpler premiered last year on Comedy Central and things are about to get a little weird. From the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Kyle takes on midgets, pirates and the Pillsbury Doughboy. He ponders the big questions like why some people think NASCAR is a sport, what the “Juicy” on the back of sweatpants is really referring to, and how different things would be if God had a Napoleon complex.

Last yearís “Comedy Central Presents Kyle Cease” was the most played half hour special on Comedy Central in 2006. The same year his CD/DVD “One Dimple”, was one of Comedy Central Records highest debuting releases.

Since his memorable appearances as the ’slow clapper’ in “Not Another Teen Movie” and as Bogey Lowenstein in “10 Things I Hate About You”, Cease has had numerous TV, film and radio appearances. He is a frequent guest of the hit syndicated radio show, “Bob and Tom”, He has appeared on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “The Martin Short Show”, and has performed in several national commercials.

Kyle began his stand-up career early. By the age of 21 he had toured nationally and won the International Giggles Comedy Competition, placed in the finals of the prestigious Seattle International Comedy Competition, and completed his first major movie role.

With his laugh-out-loud, stream of consciousness stand-up style and a unique connection with his generation, Kyle’s shows are as exhilarating and playful as an hour of recess. His highly quotable comedy is infectious. Next time you are standing in line for your coffee you may hear someone say: “Like a Vagina”, or when you are standing in line for a Kyle Cease concert, the kid next to you might exclaim: “These are my shoes!”