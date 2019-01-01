Videos
Comedian Kevin Barnett Dies at Age 32Watch
Kevin Barnett, Comedian & Co-Creator of 'Rel' Dies Suddenly at 32Watch
Kevin Barnett Stand Up - 2013Watch
|2014
|Funny as Hell (Season 4)
Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2013
|Adam Devine's House Party Season 1: Space Jump Ii
Features multiple comedians
Kevin Barnett is one of the fastest rising comics in NYC. He is also a cool guy, who doesn’t usually smell, and showers relatively regularly. He can be seen on COMEDY CENTRAL, MTV, COLLEGE HUMOR, and MTV2’s GUY CODE. He also created and stars in the viral sensation HOMO THUGS and has appeared in the independent film HOW TO FOLLOW STRANGERS and Mike Birbiglia’s feature film SLEEPWALK WITH ME. Kevin was a standout new face at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in 2011, and co-hosts one of the best podcasts in NY: “The Roundtable of Gentlemen.”