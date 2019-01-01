Microphone Background

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Kevin Barnett

Kevin Barnett

Born: ?
Death: Janurary 22, 2019
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Friday | January 25

SF Sketchfest

7:30PM
Sasheer Zamata Party Time
Cobb’s Comedy Club
San Francisco, CA
with  Sasheer Zamata,

See all tour dates for Kevin Barnett

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)
2014 Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2013 Adam Devine's House Party Season 1: Space Jump Ii

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Kevin Barnett is one of the fastest rising comics in NYC. He is also a cool guy, who doesn’t usually smell, and showers relatively regularly. He can be seen on COMEDY CENTRAL, MTV, COLLEGE HUMOR, and MTV2’s GUY CODE. He also created and stars in the viral sensation HOMO THUGS and has appeared in the independent film HOW TO FOLLOW STRANGERS and Mike Birbiglia’s feature film SLEEPWALK WITH ME. Kevin was a standout new face at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in 2011, and co-hosts one of the best podcasts in NY: “The Roundtable of Gentlemen.”

Links:   Facebook   Twitter Instagram