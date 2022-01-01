Biography

Kelsey Cook is the daughter of an International Yo-Yo Champion and a Professional Foosball player, which made for a humor-filled life at a young age. Kelsey’s stand-up special was released earlier this year on EPIX’s Unprotected Sets. She made her late night debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, followed by A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC. Her other television appearances include Comedy Central’s This is Not Happening, AXS TV Presents Gotham Comedy Live, Punchline on FOX, Uproarious on FUSE and Greatest Party Story Ever on MTV. She has spent the last five years touring in over 60 cities across the country. Kelsey splits her time between Los Angeles and New York where she is a paid regular at The Stand, Gotham Comedy Club, The Laugh Factory and the Comedy and Magic Club. Kelsey also co-hosts the Self-Helpless podcast with fellow comedians, Taylor Tomlinson and Delanie Fischer. It can regularly be found on the iTunes Top Comedy Charts and has featured guests like Brian Regan, Michael Bublé, Whitney Cummings, Tan France and Bert Kreischer. Her foosball webseries “Wrists of Fury” currently has over twenty episodes where Kelsey hustles fellow comedians who don’t know she’s a World Champion foosball player.