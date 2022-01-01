Large image of stand-Up comic Kelsey Cook

Kelsey Cook

Born: April 10, 1989
Blue Meter: Risqué
Tour Dates

Thursday | August 25
7:30PM
Spokane Comedy Club
Spokane, WA
Friday | August 26
7:30PM
Spokane Comedy Club
Spokane, WA
Friday | August 26
10:00PM
Spokane Comedy Club
Spokane, WA
Saturday | August 27
7:30PM
Spokane Comedy Club
Spokane, WA
Saturday | August 27
10:00PM
Spokane Comedy Club
Spokane, WA
Friday | September 16
7:00PM
The Comedy Fort
Fort Collins, CO
Friday | September 16
9:30PM
The Comedy Fort
Fort Collins, CO
Saturday | September 17
7:00PM
The Comedy Fort
Fort Collins, CO
Saturday | September 17
9:30PM
The Comedy Fort
Fort Collins, CO
Friday | September 23
8:00PM
The Garage At Helium: Kelsey Cook
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Friday | September 23
10:30PM
The Garage At Helium: Kelsey Cook
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Saturday | September 24
8:00PM
The Garage At Helium: Kelsey Cook
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Saturday | September 24
10:30PM
The Garage At Helium: Kelsey Cook
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Thursday | October 13
7:30PM
The DC Comedy Loft
Washington, DC
Friday | October 14
7:30PM
The DC Comedy Loft
Washington, DC
Friday | October 14
9:45PM
The DC Comedy Loft
Washington, DC
Saturday | October 15
7:00PM
The DC Comedy Loft
Washington, DC
Saturday | October 15
9:15PM
The DC Comedy Loft
Washington, DC
Friday | October 21
7:00PM
Grand Rapids Comedy Club
Grand Rapids, MI
Friday | October 21
9:30PM
Grand Rapids Comedy Club
Grand Rapids, MI
Saturday | October 22
7:00PM
Grand Rapids Comedy Club
Grand Rapids, MI
Saturday | October 22
9:30PM
Grand Rapids Comedy Club
Grand Rapids, MI
Biography

Kelsey Cook is the daughter of an International Yo-Yo Champion and a Professional Foosball player, which made for a humor-filled life at a young age. Kelsey’s stand-up special was released earlier this year on EPIX’s Unprotected Sets. She made her late night debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, followed by A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC. Her other television appearances include Comedy Central’s This is Not Happening, AXS TV Presents Gotham Comedy Live, Punchline on FOX, Uproarious on FUSE and Greatest Party Story Ever on MTV. She has spent the last five years touring in over 60 cities across the country. Kelsey splits her time between Los Angeles and New York where she is a paid regular at The Stand, Gotham Comedy Club, The Laugh Factory and the Comedy and Magic Club. Kelsey also co-hosts the Self-Helpless podcast with fellow comedians, Taylor Tomlinson and Delanie Fischer. It can regularly be found on the iTunes Top Comedy Charts and has featured guests like Brian Regan, Michael Bublé, Whitney Cummings, Tan France and Bert Kreischer. Her foosball webseries “Wrists of Fury” currently has over twenty episodes where Kelsey hustles fellow comedians who don’t know she’s a World Champion foosball player.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram